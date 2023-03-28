Quent Capital LLC Has $408,000 Position in WESCO International, Inc. (NYSE:WCC)

Quent Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of WESCO International, Inc. (NYSE:WCC – Get Rating) by 2.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,261 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 79 shares during the period. Quent Capital LLC’s holdings in WESCO International were worth $408,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. AEGON ASSET MANAGEMENT UK Plc boosted its position in shares of WESCO International by 8.5% during the 4th quarter. AEGON ASSET MANAGEMENT UK Plc now owns 19,250 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,410,000 after acquiring an additional 1,509 shares in the last quarter. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of WESCO International during the 3rd quarter valued at about $517,000. Fred Alger Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of WESCO International during the 3rd quarter valued at about $60,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC boosted its position in shares of WESCO International by 33.0% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 21,877 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,612,000 after acquiring an additional 5,424 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt lifted its holdings in WESCO International by 200.0% during the 3rd quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt now owns 5,400 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $644,000 after purchasing an additional 3,600 shares during the last quarter. 94.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

WESCO International Trading Up 2.6 %

Shares of NYSE WCC opened at $141.72 on Tuesday. WESCO International, Inc. has a 1-year low of $99.00 and a 1-year high of $175.00. The company has a market cap of $7.24 billion, a PE ratio of 9.24, a P/E/G ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.97. The company has a current ratio of 2.18, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. The company has a 50-day moving average of $153.46 and a two-hundred day moving average of $136.10.

WESCO International Dividend Announcement

WESCO International ( NYSE:WCC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 14th. The technology company reported $4.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.81 by $0.32. WESCO International had a net margin of 4.02% and a return on equity of 21.61%. The business had revenue of $5.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.38 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $3.17 earnings per share. WESCO International’s revenue was up 15.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that WESCO International, Inc. will post 17.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be paid a $0.375 dividend. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.06%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 14th. WESCO International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 9.78%.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Nelson John Squires III sold 4,665 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.25, for a total value of $794,216.25. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 73,198 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,461,959.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CEO John Engel sold 66,120 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.78, for a total value of $10,696,893.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 421,923 shares in the company, valued at approximately $68,258,702.94. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Nelson John Squires III sold 4,665 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.25, for a total transaction of $794,216.25. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 73,198 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,461,959.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 105,532 shares of company stock valued at $17,217,762 in the last 90 days. 2.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages recently issued reports on WCC. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of WESCO International in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of WESCO International from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of WESCO International from $170.00 to $189.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on shares of WESCO International from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of WESCO International from $165.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, WESCO International has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $189.00.

WESCO International Company Profile

WESCO International, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of electrical, industrial, communications maintenance, repair and operating, and original equipment manufacturer products. It also offers construction materials, and supply chain management and logistics services. Its product categories include general supplies, wire, cable and conduit, communications and security, electrical distribution and controls, lighting and sustainability, and automation, controls, and motors.

