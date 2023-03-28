Quent Capital LLC Has $464,000 Holdings in Adecoagro S.A. (NYSE:AGRO)

Quent Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Adecoagro S.A. (NYSE:AGRO – Get Rating) by 5.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 55,980 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the period. Quent Capital LLC owned 0.05% of Adecoagro worth $464,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of Adecoagro by 10.5% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,790,024 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,130,000 after purchasing an additional 264,483 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. acquired a new position in Adecoagro during the 3rd quarter worth $141,000. Pathstone Family Office LLC acquired a new position in Adecoagro during the 3rd quarter worth $87,000. Prelude Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Adecoagro by 21.5% during the 3rd quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC now owns 123,663 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,025,000 after acquiring an additional 21,902 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Adecoagro during the 3rd quarter worth $312,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.88% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have weighed in on AGRO shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Adecoagro in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Adecoagro from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $10.00 to $9.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Adecoagro from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $9.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Adecoagro has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $9.50.

Adecoagro Stock Performance

Adecoagro Profile

NYSE:AGRO opened at $8.02 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $8.06 and its 200-day moving average is $8.14. Adecoagro S.A. has a 52-week low of $6.95 and a 52-week high of $13.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 1.67. The company has a market cap of $893.27 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.18 and a beta of 1.02.

Adecoagro SA is a holding company, which engages in the provision of agricultural and agro-industrial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Farming; Sugar, Ethanol, and Energy, Land Transformation, and Corporate. The Farming segment comprises planting, harvesting, processing, and marketing of rice; production and sale of raw milk; and other dairy products.

