Quent Capital LLC Lowers Stake in Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS)

Quent Capital LLC lowered its position in shares of Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS – Get Rating) by 4.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,222 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 61 shares during the quarter. Quent Capital LLC’s holdings in Synopsys were worth $390,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Synopsys by 0.5% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 176,442 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $53,905,000 after purchasing an additional 929 shares in the last quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. lifted its holdings in Synopsys by 34.0% during the fourth quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 1,481 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $473,000 after purchasing an additional 376 shares in the last quarter. CTC Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Synopsys in the third quarter worth $1,008,000. Natixis lifted its holdings in shares of Synopsys by 1,314.1% in the second quarter. Natixis now owns 12,882 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,912,000 after buying an additional 11,971 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Synopsys in the second quarter worth $2,925,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.68% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on SNPS shares. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Synopsys from $400.00 to $410.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Bank of America raised shares of Synopsys from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $410.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, December 16th. Atlantic Securities initiated coverage on shares of Synopsys in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. They issued an “overweight” rating on the stock. KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of Synopsys from $455.00 to $467.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $420.00 price target on shares of Synopsys in a research note on Tuesday, February 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Synopsys presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $424.18.

In other news, CAO Sudhindra Kankanwadi sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $361.08, for a total value of $1,444,320.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 16,723 shares in the company, valued at $6,038,340.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . In other Synopsys news, CAO Sudhindra Kankanwadi sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $361.08, for a total transaction of $1,444,320.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 16,723 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,038,340.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, insider John F. Runkel, Jr. sold 3,464 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $353.91, for a total transaction of $1,225,944.24. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 25,112 shares in the company, valued at $8,887,387.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 65,736 shares of company stock worth $21,590,891. Insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

SNPS stock opened at $373.92 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $361.36 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $331.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $56.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 61.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.34 and a beta of 1.18. Synopsys, Inc. has a twelve month low of $255.02 and a twelve month high of $391.17.

Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 15th. The semiconductor company reported $2.62 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.50 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $1.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.36 billion. Synopsys had a net margin of 18.22% and a return on equity of 16.88%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.78 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Synopsys, Inc. will post 7.2 EPS for the current year.

Synopsys, Inc engages in the provision of software products and consulting services in the electronic design automation industry. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor and System Design, and Software Integrity. The Semiconductor and System Design segment includes the EDA, IP and System Integration.

