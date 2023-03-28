Quent Capital LLC Takes $401,000 Position in The Middleby Co. (NASDAQ:MIDD)

Quent Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Middleby Co. (NASDAQ:MIDD – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor purchased 2,992 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $401,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of MIDD. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Middleby by 21.7% during the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 545 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Cardinal Capital Management boosted its position in Middleby by 2.5% during the third quarter. Cardinal Capital Management now owns 5,168 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $662,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. boosted its position in Middleby by 8.4% during the third quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 1,777 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $228,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares during the last quarter. CNB Bank boosted its position in Middleby by 8.0% during the second quarter. CNB Bank now owns 1,951 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $245,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its position in Middleby by 6.6% during the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 2,350 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $301,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.48% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Middleby

In related news, Director Chapin Sarah Palisi sold 300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.39, for a total transaction of $47,217.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,506 shares in the company, valued at $1,181,369.34. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.24% of the company’s stock.

Middleby Price Performance

NASDAQ MIDD opened at $137.85 on Tuesday. The Middleby Co. has a twelve month low of $120.30 and a twelve month high of $171.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 2.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.39 billion, a PE ratio of 17.32 and a beta of 1.52. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $150.22 and a 200 day simple moving average of $141.53.

Middleby (NASDAQ:MIDD – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The industrial products company reported $2.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.46 by $0.11. Middleby had a return on equity of 19.46% and a net margin of 10.82%. The firm had revenue of $1.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.01 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.11 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 19.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that The Middleby Co. will post 9.79 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts recently issued reports on MIDD shares. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on Middleby from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. TheStreet raised Middleby from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. Barclays boosted their price target on Middleby from $175.00 to $177.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 13th. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price target on Middleby from $162.00 to $176.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Middleby from $140.00 to $174.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $168.14.

About Middleby

The Middleby Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, marketing, and distribution of foodservice equipment. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Foodservice Equipment Group, Food Processing Equipment Group, Residential Kitchen Equipment Group, and Corporate and Other. The Commercial Foodservice Equipment Group segment manufactures, sells, and distributes foodservice equipment for the restaurant and institutional kitchen industry.

