Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) Shares Purchased by Quent Capital LLC

Quent Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM – Get Rating) by 48.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,513 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,473 shares during the quarter. Quent Capital LLC’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $457,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC acquired a new stake in Philip Morris International in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. My Personal CFO LLC purchased a new position in shares of Philip Morris International during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Asset Dedication LLC purchased a new position in shares of Philip Morris International during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $36,000. EdgeRock Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Philip Morris International during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, Northwest Investment Counselors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Philip Morris International by 300.0% during the 4th quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC now owns 400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.85% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

PM has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Societe Generale initiated coverage on Philip Morris International in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. They set a “sell” rating and a $90.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Philip Morris International from $95.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, February 13th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Philip Morris International in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. UBS Group upgraded Philip Morris International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $106.00 to $116.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Philip Morris International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $95.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $109.73.

Insider Activity

Philip Morris International Stock Performance

In other news, insider Stacey Kennedy sold 8,756 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.31, for a total transaction of $887,070.36. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 47,731 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,835,627.61. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . In related news, insider Werner Barth sold 8,000 shares of Philip Morris International stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.35, for a total value of $786,800.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 87,321 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,588,020.35. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, insider Stacey Kennedy sold 8,756 shares of Philip Morris International stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.31, for a total value of $887,070.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 47,731 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,835,627.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 117,064 shares of company stock valued at $11,738,763. Company insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PM opened at $92.60 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $143.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 0.69. Philip Morris International Inc. has a one year low of $82.85 and a one year high of $109.81. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $99.62 and its 200-day moving average is $96.67.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The company reported $1.39 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $8.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.54 billion. Philip Morris International had a negative return on equity of 127.24% and a net margin of 11.22%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.35 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 6.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Philip Morris International Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 11th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 23rd will be issued a dividend of $1.27 per share. This represents a $5.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.49%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 22nd. Philip Morris International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 87.44%.

Philip Morris International Profile

(Get Rating)

Philip Morris International, Inc is a holding company engaged in the manufacturing and sale of cigarettes, tobacco, and nicotine-containing products. Its products include cigarettes and reduced-risk products, including heat-not-burn, vapor, and oral nicotine products. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: European Union, Eastern Europe, Middle East and Africa, South and Southeast Asia, East Asia and Australia, and Americas.

Recommended Stories

