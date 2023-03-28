Quent Capital LLC Has $432,000 Stake in Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD)

Quent Capital LLC boosted its stake in Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD – Get Rating) by 4.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 299 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after buying an additional 14 shares during the quarter. Quent Capital LLC’s holdings in Mettler-Toledo International were worth $432,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. CVA Family Office LLC boosted its stake in Mettler-Toledo International by 53.3% in the 3rd quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 23 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 8 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP boosted its stake in Mettler-Toledo International by 43.8% in the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 23 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 7 shares in the last quarter. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Mettler-Toledo International in the third quarter worth $35,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Mettler-Toledo International by 250.0% in the third quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 35 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Standard Family Office LLC acquired a new position in Mettler-Toledo International in the third quarter worth $69,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.94% of the company’s stock.

Mettler-Toledo International Stock Performance

NYSE:MTD opened at $1,481.53 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $32.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.52, a PEG ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 76.98. Mettler-Toledo International Inc. has a twelve month low of $1,065.55 and a twelve month high of $1,609.25. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $1,502.34 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1,392.50.

Insider Transactions at Mettler-Toledo International

Mettler-Toledo International ( NYSE:MTD Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 10th. The medical instruments supplier reported $12.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $11.63 by $0.47. Mettler-Toledo International had a return on equity of 10,609.85% and a net margin of 22.26%. The business had revenue of $1.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.03 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $10.53 EPS. Mettler-Toledo International’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Mettler-Toledo International Inc. will post 44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Wah-Hui Chu sold 300 shares of Mettler-Toledo International stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,450.00, for a total value of $435,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 4,290 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,220,500. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Gerry Keller sold 474 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,540.69, for a total value of $730,287.06. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 449 shares in the company, valued at $691,769.81. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Wah-Hui Chu sold 300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,450.00, for a total value of $435,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 4,290 shares in the company, valued at $6,220,500. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 18,022 shares of company stock worth $26,391,416 over the last quarter. 2.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

MTD has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Mettler-Toledo International from $1,650.00 to $1,675.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 13th. Citigroup raised their price objective on Mettler-Toledo International from $1,350.00 to $1,525.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, February 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Mettler-Toledo International from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $1,100.00 to $1,350.00 in a research report on Monday, December 19th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Mettler-Toledo International from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Mettler-Toledo International in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $1,450.71.

About Mettler-Toledo International

Mettler-Toledo International, Inc engages in the provision of precision instruments and services. The firm manufactures weighing instruments for use in laboratory, industrial, packaging, logistics, and food retailing applications. It also manufactures several related analytical instruments and provides automated chemistry solutions used in drug and chemical compound discovery and development, metal detection and other end-of-line inspection systems used in production and packaging and provides solutions for use in certain process analytics applications.

