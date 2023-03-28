Vertex (VERX) – Investment Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of Vertex (NASDAQ: VERX) recently:

3/9/2023 – Vertex had its price target raised by analysts at Raymond James from $19.00 to $22.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

3/9/2023 – Vertex had its price target raised by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from $16.00 to $19.00. They now have a “market perform” rating on the stock.

3/9/2023 – Vertex had its “market outperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at JMP Securities. They now have a $28.00 price target on the stock.

3/9/2023 – Vertex had its price target raised by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from $21.00 to $24.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

3/9/2023 – Vertex had its price target raised by analysts at Needham & Company LLC from $19.00 to $25.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

3/8/2023 – Vertex was upgraded by analysts at Bank of America Co. from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating. They now have a $20.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $16.00.

2/8/2023 – Vertex is now covered by analysts at Raymond James. They set an “outperform” rating and a $19.00 price target on the stock.

Vertex Stock Performance

NASDAQ:VERX opened at $19.18 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $15.46 and a 200-day moving average of $15.34. Vertex, Inc. has a 1 year low of $9.44 and a 1 year high of $19.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.90 billion, a P/E ratio of -213.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 14.55 and a beta of 0.51.

Get Vertex Inc alerts:

Vertex (NASDAQ:VERX – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 8th. The company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.02. Vertex had a negative net margin of 2.50% and a positive return on equity of 14.16%. The firm had revenue of $131.13 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $125.36 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Vertex, Inc. will post 0.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Vertex

In related news, major shareholder Jeffery Westphal sold 44,391 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.82, for a total value of $702,265.62. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 9,005,609 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $142,468,734.38. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . In other Vertex news, major shareholder Jeffery Westphal sold 44,391 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.82, for a total transaction of $702,265.62. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 9,005,609 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $142,468,734.38. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, General Counsel Bryan T.R. Rowland sold 81,729 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.51, for a total transaction of $1,349,345.79. Following the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 3,911 shares in the company, valued at $64,570.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 1,761,690 shares of company stock valued at $31,078,535 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 46.12% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Tensile Capital Management LP lifted its position in Vertex by 624.8% during the 3rd quarter. Tensile Capital Management LP now owns 5,220,258 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,361,000 after buying an additional 4,500,000 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its position in Vertex by 7.8% during the 4th quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 3,914,467 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,799,000 after buying an additional 281,617 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Vertex by 25.9% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,494,699 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,772,000 after buying an additional 717,947 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in Vertex by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,621,994 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,706,000 after buying an additional 14,320 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TimesSquare Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Vertex by 6.7% during the 4th quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 1,740,955 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,261,000 after buying an additional 108,770 shares in the last quarter. 21.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Vertex, Inc provides tax technology solutions for corporations in retail, communication, leasing, and manufacturing industries in the United States and internationally. It offers tax determination, compliance and reporting, tax data management, document management, pre-built integration, and industry-specific solutions.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Vertex Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vertex Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.