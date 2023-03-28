Streamr 24-Hour Volume Tops $1.07 Million (DATA)

Streamr (DATA) traded 5.3% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on March 28th. Over the last week, Streamr has traded down 3.2% against the US dollar. One Streamr token can now be bought for approximately $0.0355 or 0.00000133 BTC on exchanges. Streamr has a market capitalization of $27.20 million and $1.07 million worth of Streamr was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About Streamr

Streamr’s launch date was October 6th, 2017. Streamr’s total supply is 861,800,042 tokens and its circulating supply is 767,121,867 tokens. Streamr’s official Twitter account is @streamr and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Streamr is https://reddit.com/r/streamr and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Streamr’s official website is streamr.network. The official message board for Streamr is streamr.network/blog.

According to CryptoCompare, “Streamr is a decentralized platform for real?time dataIt aims to Distribute unstoppable data streams over a global open-source peer-to-peer network and help build a new data economy. Streamr delivers data to applications. It is a decentralized network for scalable, low-latency, untamperable data delivery and persistence, operated by the DATA Token.”

