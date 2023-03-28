GXChain 24 Hour Volume Reaches $711.54 (GXC)

GXChain (GXC) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on March 28th. GXChain has a total market cap of $31.79 million and $711.54 worth of GXChain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, GXChain has traded up 0.7% against the dollar. One GXChain coin can currently be bought for $0.42 or 0.00001586 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Belrium (BEL) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.64 or 0.00009868 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0638 or 0.00000239 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.07 or 0.00004010 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.25 or 0.00004687 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00001092 BTC.

BitShares (BTS) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0112 or 0.00000042 BTC.

Adshares (ADS) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.86 or 0.00003223 BTC.

GXChain Profile

GXChain uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 10th, 2017. GXChain’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 75,000,000 coins. The official website for GXChain is gxs.gxb.io/en. GXChain’s official message board is forum.gxb.io. GXChain’s official Twitter account is @gxchainglobal and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for GXChain is https://reddit.com/r/gxs and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “GXChain (GXC) is a public blockchain that offers decentralized data exchange solutions, through its P2P decentralized data marketplace, to enterprises in the network loan, automobile finance, personal loan in internet finance and banking industry without caching personal data for customer privacy. The blockchain supports smart contracts, blockchain-as-a-service (BaaS), ID verification and KYC, multi-dimensional data, and swift login. It also has a GXB Dapp that can perform personal credit management and face-to-face credit verification.

GXChain is a DPoS cryptocurrency based on the DPoS algorithm.”

GXChain Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as GXChain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade GXChain should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy GXChain using one of the exchanges listed above.

