Komodo (KMD) Hits Market Capitalization of $40.50 Million

Komodo (KMD) traded up 24.2% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on March 28th. Komodo has a total market capitalization of $40.50 million and approximately $48.21 million worth of Komodo was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Komodo has traded 26% higher against the US dollar. One Komodo coin can currently be purchased for $0.30 or 0.00001114 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Zcash (ZEC) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $35.86 or 0.00134126 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.24 or 0.00053266 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $9.73 or 0.00036402 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded 11% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00001304 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded 11.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00001211 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0616 or 0.00000230 BTC.

About Komodo

Komodo (KMD) is a dPoW/PoW coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. It launched on September 13th, 2016. Komodo’s total supply is 200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 135,953,876 coins. The Reddit community for Komodo is https://reddit.com/r/komodoplatform and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Komodo’s official Twitter account is @komodoplatform and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Komodo is komodoplatform.com. Komodo’s official message board is blog.komodoplatform.com.

According to CryptoCompare, “Komodo is a privacy-centric cryptocurrency that combines the anonymity of ZCash with the security of Bitcoin. Using a new consensus mechanism developed by the Komodo team, delayed Proof of Work, Komodo blocks can be notarized using the Bitcoin blockchain. KMD is issued through an Equihash-based PoW protocol, and the new block information is sent to pre-voted notary nodes. These nodes insert the Komodo block information on the BTC blockchain by creating a custom transaction. This system ensures that in order to “hack” komodo, one would have to rewrite both chains.

Komodo uses Zero Knowledge Proofs to provide 100% anonymous transactions, that are now secured with Bitcoin’s hash rate.”

Komodo Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Komodo directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Komodo should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Komodo using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

