HKD.com DAO Price Up 1.4% Over Last 7 Days (HDAO)

HKD.com DAO (HDAO) traded 0.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on March 28th. HKD.com DAO has a total market capitalization of $895.59 million and $148,186.88 worth of HKD.com DAO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One HKD.com DAO token can now be bought for approximately $0.41 or 0.00001533 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, HKD.com DAO has traded up 1.4% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00001429 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 28.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $89.88 or 0.00329820 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7,030.26 or 0.25798217 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0253 or 0.00000095 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

HKD.com DAO Token Profile

HKD.com DAO was first traded on February 13th, 2022. HKD.com DAO’s total supply is 500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 450,000,000 tokens. HKD.com DAO’s official message board is blockchain.news/news/hdao-soared-increase-1469-percent-immediately-after-listing. The official website for HKD.com DAO is www.hkd.com/dao. HKD.com DAO’s official Twitter account is @hkd_exchange.

HKD.com DAO Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “HDAO (HKD.com DAO) is a decentralised blockchain digital asset developed based on Ethereum, Tron and Matic Network, with a total of 10 billion supply. HDAO is the only token utilised in the entire HKD.com ecosystem. HKD.com is also dedicated to empowering HDAO as its platform token with various use cases implemented in the HKD.com exchange platform. HKD.com DAO is made up of a community of HDAO holders, the Vision of HKD.com DAO is to foster a fair and open financial infrastructure via the token economy. the HDAO reward system encourages more users to join the community, HKD.com DAO aims to incubate more quality projects with intentions to propel the growth of Hong Kong digital asset space.”

