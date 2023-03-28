G999 Trading 29.8% Higher Over Last Week (G999)

G999 (G999) traded 9.9% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on March 28th. During the last week, G999 has traded up 29.8% against the US dollar. One G999 coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0027 or 0.00000010 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. G999 has a total market cap of $37.59 million and $6,956.10 worth of G999 was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $16.45 or 0.00061508 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.91 or 0.00040796 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0586 or 0.00000219 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0662 or 0.00000248 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.83 or 0.00006830 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.73 or 0.00017691 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000740 BTC.

PayProtocol Paycoin (PCI) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001223 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00003152 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0495 or 0.00000185 BTC.

About G999

G999 (CRYPTO:G999) uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on October 6th, 2020. G999’s total supply is 16,832,913,757 coins. G999’s official Twitter account is @g999blockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for G999 is g999main.net.

Buying and Selling G999

According to CryptoCompare, “G999 uses peer-to-peer technology to operate with no central authority; managing transactions and the issuing of G999 is carried out collectively by the network.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as G999 directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire G999 should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase G999 using one of the exchanges listed above.

