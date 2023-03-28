Komodo Price Reaches $0.30 on Major Exchanges (KMD)

Komodo (KMD) traded 24.2% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on March 28th. Komodo has a total market capitalization of $40.50 million and $48.21 million worth of Komodo was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Komodo has traded 26% higher against the dollar. One Komodo coin can now be purchased for $0.30 or 0.00001114 BTC on popular exchanges.
Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:
- Zcash (ZEC) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $35.86 or 0.00134126 BTC.
- Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $14.24 or 0.00053266 BTC.
- Horizen (ZEN) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $9.73 or 0.00036402 BTC.
- Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded 11% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00001304 BTC.
- Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded 11.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00001211 BTC.
- ZClassic (ZCL) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0616 or 0.00000230 BTC.
Komodo Profile
Komodo (CRYPTO:KMD) is a dPoW/PoW coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 13th, 2016. Komodo’s total supply is 200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 135,953,876 coins. The Reddit community for Komodo is https://reddit.com/r/komodoplatform and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Komodo’s official message board is blog.komodoplatform.com. Komodo’s official Twitter account is @komodoplatform and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Komodo is komodoplatform.com.
Komodo uses Zero Knowledge Proofs to provide 100% anonymous transactions, that are now secured with Bitcoin’s hash rate.”
Buying and Selling Komodo
It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Komodo directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Komodo should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Komodo using one of the aforementioned exchanges.
Receive News & Updates for Komodo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Komodo and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.