Decred Tops One Day Trading Volume of $1.33 Million (DCR)

Decred (DCR) traded 4.8% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on March 28th. One Decred coin can currently be purchased for $19.70 or 0.00073665 BTC on popular exchanges. Decred has a market capitalization of $292.19 million and approximately $1.33 million worth of Decred was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Decred has traded up 0.2% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Compound (COMP) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $40.62 or 0.00151932 BTC.

Safe (SAFE) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $11.11 or 0.00041566 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.34 or 0.00042416 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003752 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 17.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0508 or 0.00000190 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000650 BTC.

BlueArk (BRK) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000004 BTC.

EverGrow Coin (EGC) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Secret (SIE) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0043 or 0.00000016 BTC.

Aion (AION) traded up 392.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0207 or 0.00000077 BTC.

Decred Coin Profile

Decred is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the BLAKE256 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was February 8th, 2016. Decred’s total supply is 14,835,470 coins. The official website for Decred is decred.org. The Reddit community for Decred is https://reddit.com/r/decred and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Decred is www.decredmagazine.com. Decred’s official Twitter account is @decredproject and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Decred

According to CryptoCompare, “Decred is a blockchain-based cryptocurrency that emphasizes community input, open governance, and sustainable funding for development. It uses a hybrid Proof-of-Work (PoW) and Proof-of-Stake (PoS) mining system to ensure fair distribution and community involvement. Decred stakeholders enforce the blockchain’s consensus rules, determine the direction of future development, and decide how the project’s treasury is used to fund it. Block rewards are split between PoW miners, stakeholders, and the Decred Treasury, with PoS voting being central to governance. Holders can “stake” DCR to obtain voting tickets, which are randomly called to vote on-chain. 80% of the block reward goes to ticket holders, while the remaining 10% goes to the Decred Treasury. The Decred Constitution outlines guiding principles for the project, subject to amendment through Politeia proposals.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Decred directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Decred should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Decred using one of the exchanges listed above.

