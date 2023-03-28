Navcoin Achieves Market Cap of $7.79 Million (NAV)

Navcoin (NAV) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on March 28th. During the last week, Navcoin has traded 5.4% lower against the dollar. One Navcoin coin can currently be bought for $0.10 or 0.00000384 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Navcoin has a total market cap of $7.79 million and $2,388.31 worth of Navcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Compound (COMP) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $40.62 or 0.00151932 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $19.70 or 0.00073665 BTC.

Safe (SAFE) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.11 or 0.00041566 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.34 or 0.00042416 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003752 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 17.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0508 or 0.00000190 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000650 BTC.

BlueArk (BRK) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000004 BTC.

EverGrow Coin (EGC) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Secret (SIE) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0043 or 0.00000016 BTC.

About Navcoin

Navcoin (NAV) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. It launched on June 2nd, 2014. Navcoin’s total supply is 75,794,805 coins. The Reddit community for Navcoin is https://reddit.com/r/navcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Navcoin’s official website is www.navcoin.org. Navcoin’s official message board is medium.com/nav-coin. Navcoin’s official Twitter account is @navcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Navcoin

According to CryptoCompare, “NavCoin (NAV) is a privacy-driven PoW/PoS hybrid cryptocurrency. NAV uses the x13 hashing algorithm. NavCoin’s encryption software disconnects and randomises the transaction data, removing it even from an IP address. NavCoin uses a subchain to process anonymous transactions.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Navcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Navcoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Navcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

