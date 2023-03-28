Bit Origin Ltd (NASDAQ:BTOG) Short Interest Update

Bit Origin Ltd (NASDAQ:BTOG – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 156,900 shares, an increase of 108.6% from the February 28th total of 75,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 174,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.9 days. Approximately 0.2% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Bit Origin Trading Down 6.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ BTOG opened at $0.29 on Tuesday. Bit Origin has a 52-week low of $0.14 and a 52-week high of $1.21. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $0.27 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.26.

Institutional Trading of Bit Origin

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Bit Origin stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bit Origin Ltd (NASDAQ:BTOG – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 94,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned approximately 0.10% of Bit Origin as of its most recent SEC filing. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

About Bit Origin

Bit Origin Ltd, through its subsidiaries, engages in the cryptocurrency mining business in the United States. It is also involved in deploying blockchain technologies. The company was formerly known as China Xiangtai Food Co, Ltd. and changed its name to Bit Origin Ltd in April 2022. Bit Origin Ltd was incorporated in 2018 and is based in New York, New York.

