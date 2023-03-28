Short Interest in Invesco BulletShares 2030 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCU) Declines By 76.8%

Invesco BulletShares 2030 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCU – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 19,000 shares, a decrease of 76.8% from the February 28th total of 81,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 86,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Invesco BulletShares 2030 Corporate Bond ETF

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2030 Corporate Bond ETF by 35.7% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 24,525 shares of the company’s stock worth $437,000 after acquiring an additional 6,450 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2030 Corporate Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $506,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. lifted its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2030 Corporate Bond ETF by 6.2% in the 1st quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 13,109 shares of the company’s stock worth $233,000 after purchasing an additional 768 shares during the period. UBS Group AG bought a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2030 Corporate Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2030 Corporate Bond ETF by 24.6% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 31,340 shares of the company’s stock valued at $558,000 after purchasing an additional 6,195 shares in the last quarter.

Invesco BulletShares 2030 Corporate Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of BSCU stock opened at $16.36 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $16.29 and a 200 day moving average price of $16.06. Invesco BulletShares 2030 Corporate Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $15.13 and a 52-week high of $17.88.

Invesco BulletShares 2030 Corporate Bond ETF Increases Dividend

Invesco BulletShares 2030 Corporate Bond ETF Company Profile

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 24th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 21st were given a dividend of $0.053 per share. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.89%. This is an increase from Invesco BulletShares 2030 Corporate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.05. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 20th.

The Invesco BulletShares 2030 Corporate Bond ETF (BSCU) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of USD-denominated corporate investment grade bonds with effective maturities in 2030. BSCU was launched on Sep 16, 2020 and is managed by Invesco.

