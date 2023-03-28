Reach plc (LON:RCH) Insider Jim Mullen Sells 18,080 Shares

Reach plc (LON:RCH – Get Rating) insider Jim Mullen sold 18,080 shares of Reach stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 74 ($0.91), for a total value of £13,379.20 ($16,438.38).

Reach Stock Down 2.6 %

RCH stock opened at GBX 71 ($0.87) on Tuesday. Reach plc has a 1-year low of GBX 64.40 ($0.79) and a 1-year high of GBX 196.20 ($2.41). The business has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 87.57 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 91.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.32, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The stock has a market capitalization of £225.12 million, a P/E ratio of 443.75, a P/E/G ratio of -0.37 and a beta of 0.85.

Reach Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 11th will be paid a GBX 4.46 ($0.05) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 11th. This represents a dividend yield of 4.92%. This is a boost from Reach’s previous dividend of $2.88. Reach’s payout ratio is currently 4,375.00%.

Reach Company Profile

Reach plc operates as a national and regional news publisher in the United Kingdom and Ireland. The company has various national and regional brands across print and online, including HullLive, DerbyshireLive, belfastlive, BristoLive, football.london, Devon Live, TeessideLive, edinburghlive, Mylondon, Corkbeo, Dailystar, Mirror, Daily Express, Daily Record, ChronicleLive, OK!, ECHO, LeicestershireLive, Manchester Evening News, and BirminghamLive.

