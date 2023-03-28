Gelion plc (LON:GELN) Insider Amit Gupta Acquires 15,000 Shares

Gelion plc (LON:GELN – Get Rating) insider Amit Gupta bought 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 27th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 40 ($0.49) per share, for a total transaction of £6,000 ($7,371.91).
Gelion Stock Performance
Shares of LON:GELN opened at GBX 39.20 ($0.48) on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of £42.43 million and a P/E ratio of -435.56. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 44.97. Gelion plc has a 52-week low of GBX 39 ($0.48) and a 52-week high of GBX 105 ($1.29). The company has a current ratio of 10.76, a quick ratio of 22.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.
Gelion Company Profile
