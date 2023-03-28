Gelion plc (LON:GELN) Insider Amit Gupta Acquires 15,000 Shares

Gelion plc (LON:GELN – Get Rating) insider Amit Gupta bought 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 27th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 40 ($0.49) per share, for a total transaction of £6,000 ($7,371.91).

Gelion Stock Performance

Shares of LON:GELN opened at GBX 39.20 ($0.48) on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of £42.43 million and a P/E ratio of -435.56. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 44.97. Gelion plc has a 52-week low of GBX 39 ($0.48) and a 52-week high of GBX 105 ($1.29). The company has a current ratio of 10.76, a quick ratio of 22.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

Gelion Company Profile

Gelion plc engages in the research and development, design, manufacture, and sale of battery systems in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company offers zinc-bromide batteries under the Endure name. Its products are used in various applications, which include off grid, commercial and industrial, industrial light towers, grid services, and solar and wind applications.

