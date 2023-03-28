Radix Self Reported Market Cap Hits $210.13 Million (XRD)

Radix (XRD) traded 5.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on March 28th. Radix has a market capitalization of $210.13 million and $1.38 million worth of Radix was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Radix has traded down 2.9% against the U.S. dollar. One Radix coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0402 or 0.00000150 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Radix Coin Profile

Radix launched on July 28th, 2021. Radix’s total supply is 12,123,620,561 coins and its circulating supply is 5,225,712,427 coins. The Reddit community for Radix is https://reddit.com/r/radix and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Radix’s official Twitter account is @radixdlt and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Radix is www.radixdlt.com. The official message board for Radix is www.radixdlt.com/blog.

Radix Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “RADIX token (XRD) is the native token of the Radix Public Network, used for staking to secure the network through Delegated Proof of Stake (DPoS) and paying for transaction fees. XRD holders can vote on validator nodes by delegating tokens to them and earn network emission rewards. The top 100 validators with the most delegated stake are selected as the validator set, but this limit is expected to be removed in the future. Transaction fees are paid in XRD, and 100% of the fees are burnt by the Radix Protocol to prevent spam transactions across the network.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Radix directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Radix should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Radix using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

