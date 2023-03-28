Short Interest in Comstock Holding Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHCI) Decreases By 86.3%

Comstock Holding Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHCI – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,200 shares, a decline of 86.3% from the February 28th total of 23,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 19,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days. Approximately 0.1% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Comstock Holding Companies

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Comstock Holding Companies stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in Comstock Holding Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHCI – Get Rating) by 22.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 31,441 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,849 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned 0.33% of Comstock Holding Companies worth $134,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 6.09% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Comstock Holding Companies in a research note on Tuesday, March 21st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Comstock Holding Companies Price Performance

Comstock Holding Companies Company Profile

CHCI opened at $5.03 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $4.88 and a 200-day moving average of $4.43. Comstock Holding Companies has a 1-year low of $3.59 and a 1-year high of $6.94.

Comstock Holding Cos., Inc engages in the development of real estate properties and provision of asset management services. It operates through the following segments: Asset Management and Real Estate Services. The Asset Management segment management provides services to real estate assets and businesses that include commercial real estate uses, including apartments, hotels, office buildings, commercial garages, leased lands, retail stores, mixed-use developments, and urban transit-oriented development.

