Cingulate Inc. (NASDAQ:CING) Short Interest Update

Cingulate Inc. (NASDAQ:CING – Get Rating) was the target of a large drop in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 404,000 shares, a drop of 62.2% from the February 28th total of 1,070,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 848,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.5 days. Approximately 5.3% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Institutional Trading of Cingulate

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Creative Planning bought a new stake in Cingulate in the 2nd quarter valued at $34,000. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Cingulate in the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Cingulate during the 1st quarter worth about $100,000. Finally, Eagle Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Cingulate by 124.5% during the 3rd quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 107,527 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,000 after acquiring an additional 59,632 shares during the period. 2.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Cingulate in a report on Tuesday, January 17th.

Cingulate Stock Down 4.8 %

Cingulate Company Profile

Shares of Cingulate stock opened at $0.98 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 1.12. Cingulate has a fifty-two week low of $0.66 and a fifty-two week high of $2.14. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $1.14 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.08.

Cingulate Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of product candidates for the treatment of attention-deficit/hyperactivity disorder. The company's lead product candidates are CTx-1301 (dexmethylphenidate), which is in phase 3 clinical trial, and CTx-1302 (dextroamphetamine) for the treatment of attention-deficit/hyperactivity disorders.

