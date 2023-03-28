CLPS Incorporation (NASDAQ:CLPS) Short Interest Down 67.9% in March

CLPS Incorporation (NASDAQ:CLPS – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decline in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,500 shares, a decline of 67.9% from the February 28th total of 7,800 shares. Currently, 0.0% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 25,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in CLPS Incorporation stock. Citadel Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of CLPS Incorporation (NASDAQ:CLPS – Get Rating) by 172.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 34,219 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 21,675 shares during the quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC owned about 0.15% of CLPS Incorporation worth $45,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 0.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CLPS Incorporation Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:CLPS opened at $1.10 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.39 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.31. CLPS Incorporation has a 12-month low of $1.03 and a 12-month high of $2.40.

About CLPS Incorporation

CLPS, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of information technology, consulting, and solutions service to banking, insurance, and financial sectors. The company was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in Hong Kong.

