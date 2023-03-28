Short Interest in Chain Bridge I (NASDAQ:CBRG) Declines By 65.7%

Chain Bridge I (NASDAQ:CBRG – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,200 shares, a decrease of 65.7% from the February 28th total of 3,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 72,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days. Approximately 0.0% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Shares of Chain Bridge I stock opened at $10.42 on Tuesday. Chain Bridge I has a 1 year low of $9.90 and a 1 year high of $10.43. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $10.37 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.24.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Centiva Capital LP lifted its holdings in Chain Bridge I by 1.4% in the second quarter. Centiva Capital LP now owns 122,071 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,217,000 after acquiring an additional 1,710 shares during the period. Wolverine Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Chain Bridge I in the third quarter valued at $68,000. Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. raised its position in shares of Chain Bridge I by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. now owns 362,254 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,724,000 after acquiring an additional 11,001 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new stake in shares of Chain Bridge I during the 1st quarter worth about $219,000. Finally, First Trust Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Chain Bridge I during the 3rd quarter valued at about $316,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.84% of the company’s stock.

Chain Bridge I does not have significant operations. The company intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It also intends to focus on partnering with a technology company that will advance the United States national security and intelligence interests.

