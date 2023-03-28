CF Acquisition Corp. VIII (NASDAQ:CFFE) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

CF Acquisition Corp. VIII (NASDAQ:CFFE – Get Rating) saw a large decrease in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,200 shares, a decrease of 53.8% from the February 28th total of 2,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 6,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days. Currently, 0.0% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On CF Acquisition Corp. VIII

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Berkley W R Corp grew its stake in CF Acquisition Corp. VIII by 110,321.5% during the second quarter. Berkley W R Corp now owns 1,326,162 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,407,000 after acquiring an additional 1,324,961 shares in the last quarter. Glazer Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of CF Acquisition Corp. VIII during the 1st quarter valued at $8,299,000. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. grew its position in shares of CF Acquisition Corp. VIII by 111.4% during the 3rd quarter. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. now owns 1,057,020 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,797,000 after purchasing an additional 557,020 shares in the last quarter. Graham Capital Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of CF Acquisition Corp. VIII in the fourth quarter worth $3,255,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CF Acquisition Corp. VIII in the first quarter worth $2,141,000. 24.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CF Acquisition Corp. VIII Price Performance

Shares of CFFE stock opened at $10.65 on Tuesday. CF Acquisition Corp. VIII has a 1 year low of $10.04 and a 1 year high of $10.80. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.60 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $10.43.

CF Acquisition Corp. VIII Company Profile

CF Acquisition Corp. VIII does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

