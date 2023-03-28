Calamos Global Dynamic Income Fund (NASDAQ:CHW) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Calamos Global Dynamic Income Fund (NASDAQ:CHW – Get Rating) was the target of a large drop in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,900 shares, a drop of 70.7% from the February 28th total of 13,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 187,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.
Calamos Global Dynamic Income Fund Trading Down 0.3 %
NASDAQ CHW opened at $5.79 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.11 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.04. Calamos Global Dynamic Income Fund has a 1 year low of $5.33 and a 1 year high of $9.10.
Calamos Global Dynamic Income Fund Dividend Announcement
The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 20th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 14th were given a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 13th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.36%.
Institutional Trading of Calamos Global Dynamic Income Fund
Calamos Global Dynamic Income Fund Company Profile
Calamos Global Dynamic Income Fund operates as a diversified, closed-end management investment company. It provides a level of current income with a secondary objective of capital appreciation. The company was founded on April 10, 2007 and is headquartered in Naperville, IL.
