Calamos Global Dynamic Income Fund (NASDAQ:CHW) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Calamos Global Dynamic Income Fund (NASDAQ:CHW – Get Rating) was the target of a large drop in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,900 shares, a drop of 70.7% from the February 28th total of 13,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 187,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Calamos Global Dynamic Income Fund Trading Down 0.3 %

NASDAQ CHW opened at $5.79 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.11 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.04. Calamos Global Dynamic Income Fund has a 1 year low of $5.33 and a 1 year high of $9.10.

Get Calamos Global Dynamic Income Fund alerts:

Calamos Global Dynamic Income Fund Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 20th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 14th were given a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 13th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.36%.

Institutional Trading of Calamos Global Dynamic Income Fund

Calamos Global Dynamic Income Fund Company Profile

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in Calamos Global Dynamic Income Fund in the second quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Calamos Global Dynamic Income Fund in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Calamos Global Dynamic Income Fund in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $75,000. Lido Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Calamos Global Dynamic Income Fund in the first quarter valued at approximately $92,000. Finally, XML Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Calamos Global Dynamic Income Fund in the third quarter valued at approximately $104,000.

(Get Rating)

Calamos Global Dynamic Income Fund operates as a diversified, closed-end management investment company. It provides a level of current income with a secondary objective of capital appreciation. The company was founded on April 10, 2007 and is headquartered in Naperville, IL.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Calamos Global Dynamic Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Calamos Global Dynamic Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.