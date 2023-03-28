Crescent Capital BDC, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCAP) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Crescent Capital BDC, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCAP – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 161,900 shares, a decrease of 77.9% from the February 28th total of 734,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 97,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.7 days.

Crescent Capital BDC Trading Up 0.9 %

Shares of NASDAQ CCAP opened at $13.77 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $14.69 and its 200-day moving average price is $14.35. Crescent Capital BDC has a 52-week low of $12.55 and a 52-week high of $18.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.79. The company has a market cap of $425.36 million, a PE ratio of 28.10 and a beta of 0.82.

Crescent Capital BDC Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 31st will be issued a $0.41 dividend. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 11.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 30th. Crescent Capital BDC’s payout ratio is 334.70%.

CCAP has been the subject of several recent research reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of Crescent Capital BDC from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, March 20th. Oppenheimer lowered their price objective on Crescent Capital BDC from $19.00 to $18.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 24th.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Texas County & District Retirement System purchased a new position in Crescent Capital BDC in the 4th quarter worth about $63,922,000. Condor Capital Management grew its position in Crescent Capital BDC by 110.5% in the 2nd quarter. Condor Capital Management now owns 92,815 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,439,000 after purchasing an additional 48,729 shares during the period. Mission Wealth Management LP purchased a new stake in Crescent Capital BDC during the 4th quarter valued at $133,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Crescent Capital BDC during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Cowen Prime Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Crescent Capital BDC by 310.0% in the 4th quarter. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC now owns 12,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $157,000 after buying an additional 9,300 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 36.62% of the company’s stock.

Crescent Capital BDC, Inc is as a business development company private equity / buyouts and loan fund. It specializes in directly investing. It specializes in middle market. The fund seeks to invest in United States.

