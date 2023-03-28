Cellectar Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLRB) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Cellectar Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLRB – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 45,500 shares, an increase of 237.0% from the February 28th total of 13,500 shares. Currently, 0.5% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 66,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.7 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Cellectar Biosciences

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CLRB. AIGH Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Cellectar Biosciences by 434.3% in the 4th quarter. AIGH Capital Management LLC now owns 931,888 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,594,000 after buying an additional 757,466 shares during the last quarter. Worth Venture Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Cellectar Biosciences by 122.8% in the 1st quarter. Worth Venture Partners LLC now owns 458,245 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $315,000 after buying an additional 252,570 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in Cellectar Biosciences by 31.3% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 166,500 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $67,000 after buying an additional 39,700 shares during the last quarter. 1900 Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Cellectar Biosciences in the 3rd quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Cellectar Biosciences by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 157,146 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 6,800 shares during the last quarter. 23.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Cellectar Biosciences in a research note on Tuesday, March 21st. They issued a “sell” rating for the company.

Cellectar Biosciences Trading Down 0.7 %

Cellectar Biosciences Company Profile

CLRB stock opened at $1.50 on Tuesday. Cellectar Biosciences has a 12-month low of $1.25 and a 12-month high of $7.90. The business’s 50-day moving average is $1.62 and its 200 day moving average is $2.09.

Cellectar Biosciences, Inc engages in the development of phospholipid drug conjugates (PDCs) for the treatment and imaging of cancer. Its portfolio includes CLR 131, which seeks to treat relapse or refractory multiple myeloma, CLR 125, which intends to treat micro metastatic disease, CLR 124 which could detect tumors and metastases in a broad range of cancers and CLR 1502, a cancer-targeting near-infrared-fluorophore optical imaging PDC for intraoperative tumor and tumor margin illumination.

