Catalyst Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBIO) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Catalyst Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBIO – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 743,100 shares, a growth of 274.7% from the February 28th total of 198,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,570,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.5 days. Currently, 3.8% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Catalyst Biosciences Price Performance

CBIO stock opened at $0.20 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $0.25 and its 200-day moving average is $0.52. Catalyst Biosciences has a 1 year low of $0.19 and a 1 year high of $2.09.

Catalyst Biosciences Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 16th were given a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 285.47%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 13th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Catalyst Biosciences

About Catalyst Biosciences

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CBIO. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in Catalyst Biosciences by 7.8% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,186,986 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $626,000 after purchasing an additional 85,716 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of Catalyst Biosciences by 250.5% in the third quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 189,175 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $95,000 after purchasing an additional 135,198 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. bought a new position in Catalyst Biosciences in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Nantahala Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Catalyst Biosciences by 13.8% during the 2nd quarter. Nantahala Capital Management LLC now owns 2,755,903 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $4,906,000 after acquiring an additional 335,114 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in Catalyst Biosciences by 187.9% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 216,807 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $143,000 after acquiring an additional 141,498 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 35.98% of the company’s stock.

Catalyst Biosciences, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. It engages in the development of novel medicines to address serious medical conditions. The company was founded on March 7, 1997 and is headquartered in South San Francisco, CA.

