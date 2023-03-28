Catalyst Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBIO) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Catalyst Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBIO – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 743,100 shares, a growth of 274.7% from the February 28th total of 198,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,570,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.5 days. Currently, 3.8% of the company’s stock are sold short.
Catalyst Biosciences Price Performance
CBIO stock opened at $0.20 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $0.25 and its 200-day moving average is $0.52. Catalyst Biosciences has a 1 year low of $0.19 and a 1 year high of $2.09.
Catalyst Biosciences Cuts Dividend
The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 16th were given a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 285.47%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 13th.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Catalyst Biosciences
About Catalyst Biosciences
Catalyst Biosciences, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. It engages in the development of novel medicines to address serious medical conditions. The company was founded on March 7, 1997 and is headquartered in South San Francisco, CA.
See Also
