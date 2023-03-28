Reach plc (LON:RCH) Insider Jim Mullen Sells 18,080 Shares

Reach plc (LON:RCH – Get Rating) insider Jim Mullen sold 18,080 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 74 ($0.91), for a total transaction of £13,379.20 ($16,438.38).

Reach Stock Performance

Shares of RCH stock opened at GBX 71 ($0.87) on Tuesday. Reach plc has a one year low of GBX 64.40 ($0.79) and a one year high of GBX 196.20 ($2.41). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.32, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.02. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 87.57 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 91.35. The firm has a market cap of £225.12 million, a P/E ratio of 443.75, a P/E/G ratio of -0.37 and a beta of 0.85.

Get Reach alerts:

Reach Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 11th will be paid a dividend of GBX 4.46 ($0.05) per share. This represents a yield of 4.92%. This is a boost from Reach’s previous dividend of $2.88. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 11th. Reach’s dividend payout ratio is 4,375.00%.

About Reach

Reach plc operates as a national and regional news publisher in the United Kingdom and Ireland. The company has various national and regional brands across print and online, including HullLive, DerbyshireLive, belfastlive, BristoLive, football.london, Devon Live, TeessideLive, edinburghlive, Mylondon, Corkbeo, Dailystar, Mirror, Daily Express, Daily Record, ChronicleLive, OK!, ECHO, LeicestershireLive, Manchester Evening News, and BirminghamLive.

