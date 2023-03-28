Oxen (OXEN) Trading 5.6% Lower Over Last 7 Days

Oxen (OXEN) traded down 1.7% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on March 28th. One Oxen coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.12 or 0.00000449 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Oxen has a total market cap of $7.50 million and approximately $221,271.51 worth of Oxen was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Oxen has traded 5.6% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $26,736.54 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0721 or 0.00000270 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $86.22 or 0.00322480 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.37 or 0.00012619 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $153.99 or 0.00575947 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $19.75 or 0.00073880 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $119.66 or 0.00447543 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000716 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003730 BTC.

Conflux (CFX) traded down 9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00001170 BTC.

Oxen Profile

Oxen (CRYPTO:OXEN) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight-Heavy hashing algorithm. It launched on May 3rd, 2020. Oxen’s total supply is 62,456,533 coins. The official message board for Oxen is oxen.medium.com. Oxen’s official Twitter account is @oxen_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Oxen is oxen.io. The Reddit community for Oxen is https://reddit.com/r/oxen_io and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “OXEN is a privacy-focused cryptocurrency built on the Monero codebase. Their goal was to launch a network that facilitates completely anonymous and decentralized transactions. Oxen is a PoW cryptocurrency based on the CryptoNight heavy algorithm.

In the beginning of 2021, Loki rebranded to OXEN. These were cosmetic changes only. $LOKI holders do not need to take any action. All Loki users can continue using their current wallets and services without having to update. All details regarding the rebrand are covered in the official announcement.”

Oxen Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Oxen directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Oxen should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Oxen using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

