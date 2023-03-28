Agronomics Limited (LON:ANIC) Insider Acquires £66,600.10 in Stock

Agronomics Limited (LON:ANIC – Get Rating) insider James (Jim) Mellon acquired 666,001 shares of Agronomics stock in a transaction on Monday, March 27th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 10 ($0.12) per share, with a total value of £66,600.10 ($81,828.36).

James (Jim) Mellon also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, March 24th, James (Jim) Mellon acquired 50,000 shares of Agronomics stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 10 ($0.12) per share, with a total value of £5,000 ($6,143.26).

Agronomics Price Performance

ANIC stock opened at GBX 10.97 ($0.13) on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 12.53 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 13.12. Agronomics Limited has a one year low of GBX 9.55 ($0.12) and a one year high of GBX 23.50 ($0.29). The stock has a market cap of £108.83 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 525.00 and a beta of 1.77.

Agronomics Company Profile

Agronomics Limited is a principal investment firm specializing in investments in funds, equity and equity related products. The firm invests in quoted and unquoted companies. It prefers to invest in the alternative proteins company with a focus on cellular agriculture, nascent industry of modern foods, biopharma sector and will establish a portfolio of investments in biotechnology and biopharmaceutical companies.

