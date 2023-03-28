Chembio Diagnostics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CEMI) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Chembio Diagnostics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CEMI – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 327,400 shares, a decrease of 62.7% from the February 28th total of 876,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 660,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.5 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Chembio Diagnostics

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Chembio Diagnostics by 41.4% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,562,014 shares of the company’s stock valued at $564,000 after purchasing an additional 457,450 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Chembio Diagnostics by 20.1% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 136,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 22,800 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Chembio Diagnostics during the 1st quarter valued at about $102,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in shares of Chembio Diagnostics by 98.0% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 69,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 34,300 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 8.65% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Chembio Diagnostics in a research note on Tuesday, March 21st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Chembio Diagnostics Stock Performance

Chembio Diagnostics Company Profile

Shares of CEMI opened at $0.35 on Tuesday. Chembio Diagnostics has a 12 month low of $0.19 and a 12 month high of $1.24. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The firm has a market cap of $12.85 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.29 and a beta of 1.83. The company’s fifty day moving average is $0.41 and its 200-day moving average is $0.35.

Chembio Diagnostics, Inc engages in the developing, manufacturing, marketing, and licensing of rapid medical tests. It offers rapid point-of-care tests for infectious, tropical and fever, and respiratory diseases, handheld analyzers, and veterinary products. The firm distributes its products to hospitals and clinics, physician offices, clinical laboratories, public health organizations, government agencies, and consumers.

