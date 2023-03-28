Calamos Convertible and High Income Fund (NASDAQ:CHY) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Calamos Convertible and High Income Fund (NASDAQ:CHY – Get Rating) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 192,400 shares, a decrease of 64.7% from the February 28th total of 544,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 157,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.2 days.
Calamos Convertible and High Income Fund Price Performance
Shares of CHY stock opened at $10.80 on Tuesday. Calamos Convertible and High Income Fund has a one year low of $10.07 and a one year high of $14.49. The company’s 50-day moving average is $12.07 and its 200 day moving average is $11.52.
Calamos Convertible and High Income Fund Announces Dividend
The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 20th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 14th were given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 11.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 13th.
Institutional Trading of Calamos Convertible and High Income Fund
About Calamos Convertible and High Income Fund
Calamos Convertible & High Income Fund operates as a closed-end investment fund. It seeks total return through capital appreciation and current income by investing in a diversified portfolio of convertible securities and high yield corporate bonds. The company was founded on March 12, 2003 and is headquartered in Naperville, IL.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Calamos Convertible and High Income Fund (CHY)
- Interactive Brokers: A Better Bet Than Schwab Post-SVB?
- 3 Cash-Rich Companies That Buy-and-Hold Investors Can Love
- 3 Small Financial Software Makers Showing Strong Chart Action
- Bullish News May Push Vertex Pharmaceuticals Above 52-Week High
- 3 High Yields On Breakout Watch With Analyst Tailwinds
Receive News & Ratings for Calamos Convertible and High Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Calamos Convertible and High Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.