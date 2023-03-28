Calamos Convertible and High Income Fund (NASDAQ:CHY) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Calamos Convertible and High Income Fund (NASDAQ:CHY – Get Rating) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 192,400 shares, a decrease of 64.7% from the February 28th total of 544,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 157,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.2 days.

Calamos Convertible and High Income Fund Price Performance

Shares of CHY stock opened at $10.80 on Tuesday. Calamos Convertible and High Income Fund has a one year low of $10.07 and a one year high of $14.49. The company’s 50-day moving average is $12.07 and its 200 day moving average is $11.52.

Calamos Convertible and High Income Fund Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 20th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 14th were given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 11.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 13th.

Institutional Trading of Calamos Convertible and High Income Fund

About Calamos Convertible and High Income Fund

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CHY. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Calamos Convertible and High Income Fund during the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Calamos Convertible and High Income Fund during the 4th quarter valued at about $43,000. Private Trust Co. NA purchased a new stake in shares of Calamos Convertible and High Income Fund during the 2nd quarter valued at about $44,000. WFA of San Diego LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Calamos Convertible and High Income Fund during the 4th quarter valued at about $46,000. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Calamos Convertible and High Income Fund by 283.0% during the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 6,136 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $65,000 after acquiring an additional 4,534 shares during the last quarter.

Calamos Convertible & High Income Fund operates as a closed-end investment fund. It seeks total return through capital appreciation and current income by investing in a diversified portfolio of convertible securities and high yield corporate bonds. The company was founded on March 12, 2003 and is headquartered in Naperville, IL.

