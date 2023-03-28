Invesco BulletShares (R) 2026 Municipal Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSMQ) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Invesco BulletShares (R) 2026 Municipal Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSMQ – Get Rating) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 32,300 shares, a decrease of 71.0% from the February 28th total of 111,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 27,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.2 days.

Invesco BulletShares (R) 2026 Municipal Bond ETF Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of Invesco BulletShares (R) 2026 Municipal Bond ETF stock opened at $23.71 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $23.68 and its 200 day simple moving average is $23.43. Invesco BulletShares has a 12 month low of $22.74 and a 12 month high of $24.38.

Invesco BulletShares (R) 2026 Municipal Bond ETF Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 24th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 21st were issued a dividend of $0.049 per share. This represents a $0.59 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 20th.

Institutional Trading of Invesco BulletShares (R) 2026 Municipal Bond ETF

Invesco BulletShares (R) 2026 Municipal Bond ETF Company Profile

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of BSMQ. IFP Advisors Inc acquired a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares (R) 2026 Municipal Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares (R) 2026 Municipal Bond ETF during the first quarter worth about $36,000. Private Trust Co. NA bought a new stake in Invesco BulletShares (R) 2026 Municipal Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its position in Invesco BulletShares (R) 2026 Municipal Bond ETF by 1,362.5% during the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 6,040 shares of the company’s stock worth $142,000 after acquiring an additional 5,627 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Webster Bank N. A. boosted its position in Invesco BulletShares (R) 2026 Municipal Bond ETF by 349.2% during the 3rd quarter. Webster Bank N. A. now owns 6,670 shares of the company’s stock worth $152,000 after acquiring an additional 5,185 shares during the last quarter.

The Invesco BulletShares 2026 Municipal Bond ETF (BSMQ) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of investment-grade AMT-Free municipal bonds that mature by the end of 2026. BSMQ was launched on Sep 25, 2019 and is managed by Invesco.

