Invesco BulletShares (R) 2026 Municipal Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSMQ) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Invesco BulletShares (R) 2026 Municipal Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSMQ – Get Rating) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 32,300 shares, a decrease of 71.0% from the February 28th total of 111,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 27,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.2 days.
Invesco BulletShares (R) 2026 Municipal Bond ETF Stock Down 0.1 %
Shares of Invesco BulletShares (R) 2026 Municipal Bond ETF stock opened at $23.71 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $23.68 and its 200 day simple moving average is $23.43. Invesco BulletShares has a 12 month low of $22.74 and a 12 month high of $24.38.
Invesco BulletShares (R) 2026 Municipal Bond ETF Cuts Dividend
The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 24th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 21st were issued a dividend of $0.049 per share. This represents a $0.59 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 20th.
Institutional Trading of Invesco BulletShares (R) 2026 Municipal Bond ETF
Invesco BulletShares (R) 2026 Municipal Bond ETF Company Profile
The Invesco BulletShares 2026 Municipal Bond ETF (BSMQ) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of investment-grade AMT-Free municipal bonds that mature by the end of 2026. BSMQ was launched on Sep 25, 2019 and is managed by Invesco.
