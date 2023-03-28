Invesco BulletShares (R) 2026 Municipal Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSMQ) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Invesco BulletShares (R) 2026 Municipal Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSMQGet Rating) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 32,300 shares, a decrease of 71.0% from the February 28th total of 111,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 27,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.2 days.

Invesco BulletShares (R) 2026 Municipal Bond ETF Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of Invesco BulletShares (R) 2026 Municipal Bond ETF stock opened at $23.71 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $23.68 and its 200 day simple moving average is $23.43. Invesco BulletShares has a 12 month low of $22.74 and a 12 month high of $24.38.

Invesco BulletShares (R) 2026 Municipal Bond ETF Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 24th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 21st were issued a dividend of $0.049 per share. This represents a $0.59 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 20th.

Institutional Trading of Invesco BulletShares (R) 2026 Municipal Bond ETF

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of BSMQ. IFP Advisors Inc acquired a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares (R) 2026 Municipal Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares (R) 2026 Municipal Bond ETF during the first quarter worth about $36,000. Private Trust Co. NA bought a new stake in Invesco BulletShares (R) 2026 Municipal Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its position in Invesco BulletShares (R) 2026 Municipal Bond ETF by 1,362.5% during the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 6,040 shares of the company’s stock worth $142,000 after acquiring an additional 5,627 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Webster Bank N. A. boosted its position in Invesco BulletShares (R) 2026 Municipal Bond ETF by 349.2% during the 3rd quarter. Webster Bank N. A. now owns 6,670 shares of the company’s stock worth $152,000 after acquiring an additional 5,185 shares during the last quarter.

Invesco BulletShares (R) 2026 Municipal Bond ETF Company Profile

The Invesco BulletShares 2026 Municipal Bond ETF (BSMQ) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of investment-grade AMT-Free municipal bonds that mature by the end of 2026. BSMQ was launched on Sep 25, 2019 and is managed by Invesco.

