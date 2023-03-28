Invesco BulletShares (R) 2025 Municipal Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSMP) Short Interest Update

Invesco BulletShares (R) 2025 Municipal Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSMP – Get Rating) saw a large decline in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 8,400 shares, a decline of 93.3% from the February 28th total of 124,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 41,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Institutional Trading of Invesco BulletShares (R) 2025 Municipal Bond ETF

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Claro Advisors LLC grew its position in Invesco BulletShares (R) 2025 Municipal Bond ETF by 17.1% in the fourth quarter. Claro Advisors LLC now owns 27,157 shares of the company’s stock worth $660,000 after buying an additional 3,962 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares (R) 2025 Municipal Bond ETF by 1,683.3% in the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 7,169 shares of the company’s stock worth $174,000 after acquiring an additional 6,767 shares during the last quarter. Gateway Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares (R) 2025 Municipal Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth $2,991,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares (R) 2025 Municipal Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $1,311,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares (R) 2025 Municipal Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $1,740,000.

Invesco BulletShares (R) 2025 Municipal Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of Invesco BulletShares (R) 2025 Municipal Bond ETF stock opened at $24.49 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $24.46 and a 200-day simple moving average of $24.27. Invesco BulletShares has a fifty-two week low of $23.72 and a fifty-two week high of $25.18.

Invesco BulletShares (R) 2025 Municipal Bond ETF Increases Dividend

About Invesco BulletShares (R) 2025 Municipal Bond ETF

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 24th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 21st were given a dividend of $0.045 per share. This is a positive change from Invesco BulletShares (R) 2025 Municipal Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.04. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 20th. This represents a $0.54 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.20%.

The Invesco BulletShares 2025 Municipal Bond ETF (BSMP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of investment-grade AMT-Free municipal bonds that mature by the end of 2025. BSMP was launched on Sep 25, 2019 and is managed by Invesco.

