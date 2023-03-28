Stanley Laman Group Ltd. Sells 1,140 Shares of Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT)

Stanley Laman Group Ltd. lessened its holdings in shares of Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT – Get Rating) by 16.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,896 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 1,140 shares during the quarter. Stanley Laman Group Ltd.’s holdings in Fortinet were worth $288,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in FTNT. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in shares of Fortinet by 395.4% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 52,995,764 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,998,500,000 after purchasing an additional 42,299,029 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Fortinet by 380.5% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 25,872,049 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,463,841,000 after buying an additional 20,487,614 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in Fortinet by 363.9% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 6,811,189 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $385,377,000 after buying an additional 5,343,055 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc grew its holdings in Fortinet by 407.8% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 6,549,130 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $370,552,000 after buying an additional 5,259,399 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in Fortinet by 413.3% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 4,813,745 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $272,362,000 after buying an additional 3,875,956 shares in the last quarter. 64.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Fortinet alerts:

Fortinet Trading Up 1.6 %

NASDAQ:FTNT opened at $63.98 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $50.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 59.91, a PEG ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 1.14. Fortinet, Inc. has a 12 month low of $42.61 and a 12 month high of $71.52. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $57.74 and a 200-day simple moving average of $53.63.

Insider Activity at Fortinet

Fortinet ( NASDAQ:FTNT Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The software maker reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $1.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.30 billion. Fortinet had a negative return on equity of 309.63% and a net margin of 19.41%. The firm’s revenue was up 33.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.19 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Fortinet, Inc. will post 1.14 EPS for the current year.

In other Fortinet news, VP Michael Xie sold 240,046 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.72, for a total transaction of $12,895,271.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 29,727,018 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,596,935,406.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, EVP Patrice Perche sold 7,535 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.81, for a total value of $465,738.35. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 25,730 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,590,371.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Michael Xie sold 240,046 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.72, for a total value of $12,895,271.12. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 29,727,018 shares in the company, valued at $1,596,935,406.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 932,484 shares of company stock worth $53,877,379 over the last quarter. Insiders own 18.80% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

FTNT has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Fortinet from $64.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Fortinet from $69.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Loop Capital lifted their price target on Fortinet from $66.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Fortinet in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Fortinet from $70.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $69.33.

Fortinet Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Fortinet, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions to a variety of businesses, such as enterprises, communication service providers and small businesses. It operates through the following segments: Network Security, Infrastructure Security, Cloud Security, and Endpoint Protection, Internet of Things and Operational Technology.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FTNT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Fortinet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fortinet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.