Boyd Gaming Co. (NYSE:BYD) Shares Sold by Stanley Laman Group Ltd.

Stanley Laman Group Ltd. lessened its stake in Boyd Gaming Co. (NYSE:BYD – Get Rating) by 1.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 45,749 shares of the company’s stock after selling 818 shares during the quarter. Stanley Laman Group Ltd.’s holdings in Boyd Gaming were worth $2,495,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP boosted its stake in shares of Boyd Gaming by 240.3% in the second quarter. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP now owns 27,486 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,367,000 after purchasing an additional 19,409 shares during the period. Duality Advisers LP purchased a new position in Boyd Gaming in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,005,000. Mirabella Financial Services LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Boyd Gaming during the third quarter valued at about $384,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its position in shares of Boyd Gaming by 5.6% during the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 241,491 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,512,000 after acquiring an additional 12,819 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Intrinsic Edge Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Boyd Gaming in the second quarter worth about $2,488,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.68% of the company’s stock.

Boyd Gaming Trading Up 0.8 %

Shares of NYSE:BYD opened at $60.92 on Tuesday. Boyd Gaming Co. has a fifty-two week low of $46.10 and a fifty-two week high of $70.46. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89. The company has a market cap of $6.21 billion, a PE ratio of 10.38, a P/E/G ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.80. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $62.94 and its 200 day moving average price is $58.08.

Boyd Gaming Increases Dividend

Boyd Gaming ( NYSE:BYD Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The company reported $1.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.45 by $0.27. Boyd Gaming had a return on equity of 42.63% and a net margin of 17.98%. The company had revenue of $922.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $880.30 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.35 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Boyd Gaming Co. will post 5.87 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be given a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.05%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 14th. This is a positive change from Boyd Gaming’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. Boyd Gaming’s payout ratio is 10.90%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have issued reports on BYD. Susquehanna lifted their price objective on Boyd Gaming from $72.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Boyd Gaming from $73.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Boyd Gaming in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Boyd Gaming from $66.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, Truist Financial increased their target price on Boyd Gaming from $79.00 to $80.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $73.87.

Insider Transactions at Boyd Gaming

In related news, insider William S. Boyd sold 39,525 shares of Boyd Gaming stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.52, for a total transaction of $2,550,153.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 14,102,224 shares in the company, valued at $909,875,492.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Boyd Gaming news, insider William S. Boyd sold 39,525 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.52, for a total transaction of $2,550,153.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 14,102,224 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $909,875,492.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Josh Hirsberg sold 16,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.41, for a total transaction of $1,046,560.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 396,905 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,961,556.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 523,161 shares of company stock valued at $34,312,098. 27.94% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Boyd Gaming

Boyd Gaming Corp. is a multi-jurisdictional gaming company, which engages in the management and operation of gaming and entertainment properties. It operates through the following segments: Las Vegas Locals, Downtown Las Vegas, and Midwest and South. The Las Vegas Locals segment consists of eight casinos that primarily serve the resident population in the Las Vegas metropolitan area.

