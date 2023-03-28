Stanley Laman Group Ltd. Increases Position in Matrix Service (NASDAQ:MTRX)

Stanley Laman Group Ltd. increased its holdings in Matrix Service (NASDAQ:MTRX – Get Rating) by 3.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 392,254 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,365 shares during the quarter. Stanley Laman Group Ltd. owned 1.45% of Matrix Service worth $2,440,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of MTRX. First Wilshire Securities Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Matrix Service by 933.1% during the 3rd quarter. First Wilshire Securities Management Inc. now owns 1,965,463 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $8,137,000 after buying an additional 1,775,218 shares in the last quarter. Intrinsic Edge Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Matrix Service during the second quarter valued at $2,994,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Matrix Service by 15.9% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,423,133 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $19,917,000 after purchasing an additional 332,650 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in shares of Matrix Service by 92.4% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 443,717 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,245,000 after purchasing an additional 213,119 shares during the period. Finally, Prescott Group Capital Management L.L.C. increased its stake in shares of Matrix Service by 250.1% during the third quarter. Prescott Group Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 283,253 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,173,000 after purchasing an additional 202,346 shares in the last quarter. 77.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Matrix Service alerts:

Matrix Service Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ MTRX opened at $4.81 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. Matrix Service has a 12-month low of $3.31 and a 12-month high of $9.52. The company has a 50-day moving average of $6.96 and a 200 day moving average of $5.92.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

About Matrix Service

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Matrix Service in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

(Get Rating)

Matrix Service Co engages in the provision of engineering, fabrication, construction, and maintenance services to support critical energy infrastructure and industrial markets. It operates through the following segments: Utility and Power Infrastructure, Process and Industrial Facilities, and Storage and Terminal Solutions.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MTRX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Matrix Service (NASDAQ:MTRX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Matrix Service Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Matrix Service and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.