Stanley Laman Group Ltd. Purchases Shares of 1,018 Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC)

Stanley Laman Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 1,018 shares of the railroad operator’s stock, valued at approximately $251,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Norfolk Southern by 18.3% during the 3rd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 7,647,054 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $1,603,203,000 after purchasing an additional 1,181,936 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Norfolk Southern by 216.8% during the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,044,472 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $218,973,000 after purchasing an additional 714,737 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Norfolk Southern by 31.4% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,330,991 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $529,811,000 after purchasing an additional 557,432 shares during the last quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. increased its stake in shares of Norfolk Southern by 63.2% during the 3rd quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 1,324,376 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $277,655,000 after purchasing an additional 512,626 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of Norfolk Southern by 64.3% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 620,400 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $141,011,000 after purchasing an additional 242,900 shares during the last quarter. 72.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:NSC opened at $202.93 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $229.27 and a 200-day moving average of $234.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $46.22 billion, a PE ratio of 14.60, a PEG ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. Norfolk Southern Co. has a 12 month low of $196.33 and a 12 month high of $291.55.

Norfolk Southern ( NYSE:NSC Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 25th. The railroad operator reported $3.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.41 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $3.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.20 billion. Norfolk Southern had a net margin of 25.66% and a return on equity of 24.98%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $3.12 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Norfolk Southern Co. will post 13.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 3rd were given a $1.35 dividend. This is a boost from Norfolk Southern’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.24. This represents a $5.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.66%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 2nd. Norfolk Southern’s dividend payout ratio is 38.85%.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of Norfolk Southern from $285.00 to $275.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Benchmark reduced their target price on shares of Norfolk Southern from $280.00 to $270.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of Norfolk Southern from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $285.00 to $245.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of Norfolk Southern from $261.00 to $266.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. Finally, Bank of America reduced their target price on shares of Norfolk Southern from $272.00 to $269.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $249.83.

Norfolk Southern Corp. is a transportation company, which engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods. The company also transports overseas freight through several Atlantic and Gulf Coast ports. Its services include property leases and sales, wire line or pipeline and fiber optics projects, access property, managing private crossings, promoting businesses with signboards, and natural resource management.

