10,276 Shares in Dropbox, Inc. (NASDAQ:DBX) Acquired by Stanley Laman Group Ltd.

Stanley Laman Group Ltd. bought a new position in Dropbox, Inc. (NASDAQ:DBX – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm bought 10,276 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $230,000.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Baupost Group LLC MA lifted its holdings in shares of Dropbox by 30.6% in the 1st quarter. Baupost Group LLC MA now owns 10,571,046 shares of the company’s stock valued at $245,777,000 after buying an additional 2,476,021 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in Dropbox by 16.7% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 9,580,233 shares of the company’s stock valued at $201,089,000 after acquiring an additional 1,370,500 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its holdings in Dropbox by 32.4% in the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 4,495,097 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,352,000 after acquiring an additional 1,101,083 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its holdings in Dropbox by 29.0% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 4,727,563 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,955,000 after acquiring an additional 1,063,628 shares during the period. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in Dropbox by 82.9% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 1,000,298 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,726,000 after acquiring an additional 453,393 shares during the period. 61.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of DBX stock opened at $21.13 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $7.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.72, a PEG ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.83. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $21.86 and a 200-day simple moving average of $21.92. Dropbox, Inc. has a 1-year low of $18.71 and a 1-year high of $24.99.

Dropbox ( NASDAQ:DBX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 16th. The company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $598.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $593.80 million. Dropbox had a net margin of 23.80% and a negative return on equity of 65.25%. Analysts anticipate that Dropbox, Inc. will post 0.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Citigroup boosted their price target on Dropbox from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 17th. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “underperform” rating and issued a $20.00 price target on shares of Dropbox in a report on Friday, February 17th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Dropbox from $27.00 to $30.00 in a report on Friday, February 17th. KeyCorp decreased their price target on Dropbox from $30.00 to $29.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 17th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Dropbox from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $28.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $26.43.

In other news, CEO Andrew Houston sold 162,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.14, for a total transaction of $3,597,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 8,781,892 shares in the company, valued at approximately $194,431,088.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Dropbox news, insider Bart Volkmer sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.79, for a total value of $227,900.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 265,802 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,057,627.58. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Andrew Houston sold 162,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.14, for a total value of $3,597,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 8,781,892 shares in the company, valued at approximately $194,431,088.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 542,411 shares of company stock worth $11,942,698 in the last three months. 25.05% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Dropbox, Inc is a collaboration platform that’s transforming the way people and teams work together. It offers the following products: Dropbox Basic, Dropbox Plus, Dropbox Professional, and Dropbox Business. The Dropbox Basic is the simple, powerful home for photos, videos, documents, and other files.

