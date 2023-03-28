Stanley Laman Group Ltd. Takes Position in Integra LifeSciences Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:IART)

Stanley Laman Group Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Integra LifeSciences Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:IART – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 4,000 shares of the life sciences company’s stock, valued at approximately $224,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. lifted its stake in Integra LifeSciences by 118.0% during the fourth quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 641 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 347 shares in the last quarter. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Integra LifeSciences during the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new position in Integra LifeSciences in the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its stake in Integra LifeSciences by 595.7% during the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,294 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 1,108 shares during the period. Finally, Picton Mahoney Asset Management purchased a new stake in Integra LifeSciences during the third quarter worth about $60,000. 87.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on IART shares. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Integra LifeSciences from $50.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, January 6th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Integra LifeSciences in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Truist Financial increased their price target on Integra LifeSciences from $52.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 20th. TheStreet raised Integra LifeSciences from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 27th. Finally, Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Integra LifeSciences from $60.00 to $59.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $58.17.

Shares of NASDAQ IART opened at $55.04 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $56.21 and its 200 day moving average price is $52.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 2.61 and a current ratio of 3.62. The firm has a market cap of $4.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.13. Integra LifeSciences Holdings Co. has a 1 year low of $40.67 and a 1 year high of $67.14.

Integra LifeSciences (NASDAQ:IART – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The life sciences company reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $398.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $398.57 million. Integra LifeSciences had a return on equity of 16.51% and a net margin of 11.59%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.84 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Integra LifeSciences Holdings Co. will post 3.48 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Integra LifeSciences news, EVP Michael J. Mcbreen sold 1,843 shares of Integra LifeSciences stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.29, for a total value of $100,056.47. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 28,796 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,563,334.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Michael J. Mcbreen sold 1,843 shares of Integra LifeSciences stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.29, for a total value of $100,056.47. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 28,796 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,563,334.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Lisa Evoli sold 3,767 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.00, for a total transaction of $214,719.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 18,605 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,060,485. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Integra LifeSciences Holdings Corp. engages in the provision of regenerative tissue technologies and neurological solutions dedicated to limiting uncertainty for clinicians. It operates under the Codman Specialty Surgical (CSS) and Tissue Technologies (TT) segments. The CSS segment includes technologies and instrumentation used for neurosurgery, neurocritical care, and otolaryngology.

