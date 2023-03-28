Stanley Laman Group Ltd. Sells 3,585 Shares of Braze, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRZE)

Stanley Laman Group Ltd. cut its holdings in Braze, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRZE – Get Rating) by 10.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 29,917 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,585 shares during the period. Stanley Laman Group Ltd.’s holdings in Braze were worth $816,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in shares of Braze by 189.3% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,160 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 759 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in Braze by 50,225.0% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,013 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,000 after purchasing an additional 2,009 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new position in Braze during the third quarter valued at approximately $108,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in shares of Braze in the second quarter valued at approximately $140,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new stake in shares of Braze in the third quarter worth $170,000. 44.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Braze news, CAO Pankaj Malik sold 2,247 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.52, for a total value of $73,072.44. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 74,893 shares in the company, valued at $2,435,520.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Braze news, CFO Isabelle Winkles sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.77, for a total value of $30,770.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 28,963 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $891,191.51. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Pankaj Malik sold 2,247 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.52, for a total value of $73,072.44. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 74,893 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,435,520.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 32.14% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ BRZE opened at $30.84 on Tuesday. Braze, Inc. has a 1-year low of $22.53 and a 1-year high of $50.97. The company has a market capitalization of $2.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.47 and a beta of 0.66. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $31.79 and its two-hundred day moving average is $30.11.

BRZE has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. BTIG Research began coverage on shares of Braze in a report on Wednesday, January 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $34.00 target price on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on Braze from $57.00 to $48.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. DA Davidson started coverage on Braze in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $34.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler cut their price target on Braze from $38.00 to $33.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. Finally, JMP Securities lowered their price objective on shares of Braze from $52.00 to $46.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $41.25.

Braze, Inc operates a customer engagement platform that provides interactions between consumers and brands worldwide. It offers data ingestion products, such as Braze software development kits that automatically manage data ingestion and the delivery of mobile and web notifications, in-application/in-browser interstitial messages, and content cards, as well as can be integrated into a range of digital interfaces and application development frameworks; REST API that can be used to import or export data or to trigger workflows between Braze and brands' existing technology stacks; and partner cohort syncing, which allow brands to sync user cohorts from partners.

