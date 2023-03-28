PagerDuty, Inc. (NYSE:PD) Position Lessened by Stanley Laman Group Ltd.

Stanley Laman Group Ltd. lowered its position in PagerDuty, Inc. (NYSE:PD – Get Rating) by 3.7% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 84,532 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,282 shares during the quarter. Stanley Laman Group Ltd.’s holdings in PagerDuty were worth $2,245,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of PD. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd grew its stake in shares of PagerDuty by 666.3% in the 3rd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 15,472 shares of the company’s stock valued at $357,000 after buying an additional 13,453 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its position in PagerDuty by 154.3% in the third quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 236,040 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,445,000 after acquiring an additional 143,229 shares in the last quarter. Grandeur Peak Global Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of PagerDuty by 13.5% during the 3rd quarter. Grandeur Peak Global Advisors LLC now owns 205,144 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,733,000 after purchasing an additional 24,478 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in shares of PagerDuty by 995.3% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 49,594 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,144,000 after purchasing an additional 45,066 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Impact Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of PagerDuty by 13.4% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Impact Advisors LLC now owns 31,858 shares of the company’s stock valued at $789,000 after purchasing an additional 3,776 shares during the last quarter. 90.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, SVP Shelley Webb sold 1,401 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.06, for a total transaction of $42,114.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 137,539 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,134,422.34. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other PagerDuty news, CFO Howard Wilson sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.52, for a total value of $590,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 463,003 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,667,848.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Shelley Webb sold 1,401 shares of PagerDuty stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.06, for a total value of $42,114.06. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 137,539 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,134,422.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 542,371 shares of company stock worth $15,786,502. Insiders own 8.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PD stock opened at $32.23 on Tuesday. PagerDuty, Inc. has a 12 month low of $19.51 and a 12 month high of $38.75. The company has a current ratio of 2.21, a quick ratio of 2.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $29.78 and a 200-day moving average of $25.98.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of PagerDuty from $32.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. Craig Hallum lowered their price objective on PagerDuty to $32.00 in a report on Friday, December 2nd. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on PagerDuty from $32.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on PagerDuty from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price target on PagerDuty from $32.00 to $31.00 in a report on Monday, December 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $34.45.

PagerDuty, Inc operates a digital operations management platform. It provides incident management solution that integrates with information technology Ops and DevOps monitoring stacks to improve operational reliability and agility. The firm collect machine generated data from virtually any software-enabled system or device, combine it with human response data, correlating and interpreting this data to understand issues and opportunities that need to be addressed in real-time.

