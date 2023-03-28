HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS) Shares Sold by Stanley Laman Group Ltd.

Stanley Laman Group Ltd. lowered its holdings in HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS – Get Rating) by 9.7% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 3,913 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 421 shares during the quarter. Stanley Laman Group Ltd.’s holdings in HubSpot were worth $1,131,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Trustcore Financial Services LLC grew its stake in shares of HubSpot by 66.1% during the 3rd quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 98 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the period. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. purchased a new stake in HubSpot during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. UMB Bank n.a. acquired a new stake in HubSpot during the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in HubSpot in the second quarter valued at $46,000. Finally, Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in HubSpot in the third quarter valued at $49,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.87% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on HUBS shares. Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $450.00 target price on shares of HubSpot in a research note on Monday, March 6th. Mizuho raised their price objective on HubSpot from $350.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 17th. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on HubSpot from $375.00 to $450.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their target price on HubSpot from $385.00 to $430.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of HubSpot from $447.00 to $466.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 21st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $423.48.

HubSpot Stock Performance

NYSE:HUBS opened at $400.16 on Tuesday. HubSpot, Inc. has a one year low of $245.03 and a one year high of $527.06. The company has a quick ratio of 2.30, a current ratio of 2.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $374.74 and a 200 day moving average price of $317.29.

HubSpot (NYSE:HUBS – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The software maker reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.42) by $0.22. HubSpot had a negative return on equity of 11.16% and a negative net margin of 6.51%. The business had revenue of $469.66 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $444.95 million. On average, analysts forecast that HubSpot, Inc. will post -1.45 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CTO Dharmesh Shah sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $285.88, for a total value of $8,576,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 1,479,416 shares in the company, valued at $422,935,446.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other HubSpot news, CTO Dharmesh Shah sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $285.88, for a total value of $8,576,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 1,479,416 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $422,935,446.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Brian Halligan sold 8,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $309.80, for a total transaction of $2,633,300.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 634,350 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $196,521,630. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 58,809 shares of company stock worth $18,718,398. Insiders own 5.60% of the company’s stock.

About HubSpot

HubSpot, Inc engages in cloud-based customer relationship management. Its platform includes marketing, sales, service, operations and content management system, as well as other tools, integrations and a native payment solutions. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe and Asia Pacific.

