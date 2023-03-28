Stanley Laman Group Ltd. Takes Position in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARWR)

Stanley Laman Group Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARWR – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 8,429 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $342,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of ARWR. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 6.5% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 17,418 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $801,000 after purchasing an additional 1,069 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 16,988 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $779,000 after buying an additional 792 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 289,502 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $13,314,000 after acquiring an additional 6,754 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its stake in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 11.8% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 38,650 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,778,000 after acquiring an additional 4,083 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,155,084 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $559,014,000 after acquiring an additional 147,021 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.46% of the company’s stock.

Get Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

ARWR opened at $24.43 on Tuesday. Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12 month low of $23.09 and a 12 month high of $51.11. The business has a 50-day moving average of $31.27 and a two-hundred day moving average of $32.82.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:ARWR Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 6th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.39) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by ($1.53). The company had revenue of $62.55 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $162.52 million. Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 54.31% and a negative return on equity of 34.73%. Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals’s revenue for the quarter was up 127.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.60) earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -2.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently commented on ARWR shares. SVB Leerink lowered their price target on shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals from $33.00 to $31.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 29th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals from $60.00 to $58.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $66.00 price objective (up previously from $65.00) on shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, November 30th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, March 21st. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $27.00 target price for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $57.09.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Douglas B. Given sold 875 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.62, for a total transaction of $28,542.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 13,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $424,060. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Director Adeoye Y. Olukotun sold 11,350 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.65, for a total value of $370,577.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 7,867 shares in the company, valued at $256,857.55. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Douglas B. Given sold 875 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.62, for a total value of $28,542.50. Following the sale, the director now owns 13,000 shares in the company, valued at $424,060. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 102,691 shares of company stock valued at $3,864,750 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 5.00% of the company’s stock.

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Profile

(Get Rating)

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development of medicines that treat intractable diseases by silencing the genes that cause them. The firms preclinical stage drug candidates include ARO-ANG3, ARO-AAT, ARO-APOC3, ARO-HIF2, ARO-HSD, ARO-Lung2, ARO-COV, and ARO-ENaC.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.