Stanley Laman Group Ltd. Acquires Shares of 1,028 ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS)

Stanley Laman Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 1,028 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $248,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Pendal Group Ltd lifted its stake in ANSYS by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Pendal Group Ltd now owns 434,378 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $104,941,000 after acquiring an additional 14,275 shares during the period. LVW Advisors LLC lifted its stake in ANSYS by 68.1% during the 4th quarter. LVW Advisors LLC now owns 2,468 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $596,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. AKO Capital LLP lifted its stake in ANSYS by 7.5% during the 4th quarter. AKO Capital LLP now owns 662,374 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $160,023,000 after acquiring an additional 46,269 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in ANSYS during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $217,000. Finally, Czech National Bank lifted its stake in ANSYS by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 10,197 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,463,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares during the period. 89.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ANSYS Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ ANSS opened at $316.94 on Tuesday. ANSYS, Inc. has a one year low of $194.23 and a one year high of $328.94. The firm has a market cap of $27.60 billion, a PE ratio of 52.91, a PEG ratio of 6.16 and a beta of 1.24. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $285.09 and a 200 day moving average of $253.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 2.09 and a current ratio of 2.09.

Insider Transactions at ANSYS

ANSYS ( NASDAQ:ANSS Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The software maker reported $3.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.80 by $0.29. ANSYS had a net margin of 25.35% and a return on equity of 12.22%. The business had revenue of $694.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $649.47 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.41 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that ANSYS, Inc. will post 6.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Shane Emswiler sold 3,859 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $307.82, for a total transaction of $1,187,877.38. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 25,990 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,000,241.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, SVP Shane Emswiler sold 3,859 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $307.82, for a total value of $1,187,877.38. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 25,990 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,000,241.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Janet Lee sold 984 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.31, for a total transaction of $295,505.04. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 24,384 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,322,759.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 16,262 shares of company stock valued at $4,517,182 over the last 90 days. 0.63% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ANSS has been the subject of several analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of ANSYS from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Loop Capital boosted their target price on shares of ANSYS from $230.00 to $310.00 in a research note on Friday, February 24th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of ANSYS from $200.00 to $226.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 11th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of ANSYS from $248.00 to $292.00 in a research note on Friday, February 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of ANSYS from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, ANSYS presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $289.27.

About ANSYS

(Get Rating)

ANSYS, Inc engages in the development and marketing of engineering simulation software and services. The firm’s solutions include automotive, aerospace and defense, construction, energy, materials and chemical processing, autonomous engineering, and electrification. The company was founded by John A.

