Stanley Laman Group Ltd. Lowers Stock Holdings in Jamf Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:JAMF)

Stanley Laman Group Ltd. lessened its position in Jamf Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:JAMF – Get Rating) by 8.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 45,619 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,376 shares during the quarter. Stanley Laman Group Ltd.’s holdings in Jamf were worth $972,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Separately, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its position in Jamf by 112.0% in the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 66,979 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,427,000 after buying an additional 35,392 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 97.96% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ JAMF opened at $19.30 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $20.31 and its 200 day moving average price is $21.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.97. Jamf Holding Corp. has a 52-week low of $17.16 and a 52-week high of $36.18.

Jamf ( NASDAQ:JAMF Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.03. Jamf had a negative return on equity of 9.27% and a negative net margin of 29.51%. The company had revenue of $130.32 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $128.80 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Jamf Holding Corp. will post -0.34 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CFO Ian Goodkind sold 11,048 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.73, for a total transaction of $217,977.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 179,483 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,541,199.59. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Jamf news, insider Jeff Lendino sold 16,476 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.73, for a total value of $325,071.48. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 210,881 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,160,682.13. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Ian Goodkind sold 11,048 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.73, for a total transaction of $217,977.04. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 179,483 shares in the company, valued at $3,541,199.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 44,274 shares of company stock valued at $875,536 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on JAMF. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price objective on shares of Jamf in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Mizuho reduced their price target on Jamf from $28.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on Jamf from $27.00 to $25.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of Jamf from $34.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 5th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Jamf from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $27.00.

Jamf Holding Corp. offers a cloud software platform for Apple infrastructure and security platform worldwide. Its products include Jamf Pro, an Apple ecosystem management software solution for IT environments; Jamf Now, a pay-as-you-go Apple device management software solution for small-to-medium-sized businesses; Jamf School, a software solution for educators; Jamf Data Policy, a solution to enforce acceptable usage policies to eliminate shadow IT and block risky content and manage data consumption with real-time analytics and granular reporting; and Jamf Connect that streamlines Mac authentication and identity management; and Jamf Private Access, a ZTNA solution that replaces legacy conditional access and VPN technology.

