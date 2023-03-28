Stanley Laman Group Ltd. Cuts Stock Position in Docebo Inc. (NASDAQ:DCBO)

Stanley Laman Group Ltd. cut its position in shares of Docebo Inc. (NASDAQ:DCBO – Get Rating) by 11.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 41,583 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,401 shares during the quarter. Stanley Laman Group Ltd. owned approximately 0.13% of Docebo worth $1,378,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of DCBO. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Docebo by 55.1% during the 3rd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 3,111 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,000 after buying an additional 1,105 shares during the period. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in shares of Docebo by 58.4% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,094 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,000 after purchasing an additional 1,510 shares during the period. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Docebo in the first quarter worth about $223,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in Docebo by 6.9% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 9,086 shares of the company’s stock valued at $245,000 after purchasing an additional 590 shares during the period. Finally, SVB Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Docebo during the first quarter valued at approximately $253,000. 39.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on DCBO. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Docebo from $36.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 10th. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their target price on Docebo from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 10th. Finally, TD Securities lifted their price target on Docebo from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 10th.

NASDAQ:DCBO opened at $38.65 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 193.25 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 3.12 and a quick ratio of 3.12. Docebo Inc. has a one year low of $23.40 and a one year high of $52.84. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $37.12 and its 200 day simple moving average is $32.65.

Docebo Inc provides a cloud-based learning management system to train internal and external workforces, partners, and customers in North America, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific region. Its platform helps customers to centralize learning materials from peer enterprises and learners into one learning management system (LMS) to expedite and enrich the learning process, increase productivity, and grow teams uniformly.

