Stanley Laman Group Ltd. Sells 15,868 Shares of Expensify, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXFY)

Stanley Laman Group Ltd. lessened its holdings in shares of Expensify, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXFY – Get Rating) by 13.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 101,135 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,868 shares during the quarter. Stanley Laman Group Ltd. owned approximately 0.15% of Expensify worth $893,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Expensify by 58.8% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,866,629 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,536,000 after purchasing an additional 1,431,326 shares in the last quarter. SVB Wealth LLC bought a new position in Expensify in the second quarter worth about $54,459,000. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its holdings in Expensify by 27.3% in the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 2,120,087 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,229,000 after buying an additional 455,026 shares during the period. Durable Capital Partners LP boosted its position in Expensify by 27.5% during the 1st quarter. Durable Capital Partners LP now owns 2,069,629 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,343,000 after acquiring an additional 445,937 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Expensify by 61.2% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,349,717 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,084,000 after acquiring an additional 512,628 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.29% of the company’s stock.

Get Expensify alerts:

Insider Transactions at Expensify

In other news, CEO David Michael Barrett sold 30,000 shares of Expensify stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.08, for a total transaction of $272,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,472,003 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,525,787.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, COO Anuradha Muralidharan sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.00, for a total transaction of $200,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 62,289 shares in the company, valued at approximately $622,890. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO David Michael Barrett sold 30,000 shares of Expensify stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.08, for a total value of $272,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 3,472,003 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,525,787.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 115,000 shares of company stock worth $1,063,900 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 21.12% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Expensify Stock Up 0.7 %

A number of research analysts have recently commented on EXFY shares. Lake Street Capital began coverage on Expensify in a research note on Wednesday, December 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $12.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Expensify in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $9.00 target price on the stock. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and set a $15.00 price target on shares of Expensify in a research report on Tuesday, March 21st. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of Expensify from $12.00 to $10.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $18.11.

Shares of Expensify stock opened at $7.62 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.01 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.73. Expensify, Inc. has a 52-week low of $7.01 and a 52-week high of $25.39. The company has a quick ratio of 3.10, a current ratio of 3.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53.

Expensify (NASDAQ:EXFY – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 23rd. The company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.11). Expensify had a negative return on equity of 29.18% and a negative net margin of 15.94%. The business had revenue of $43.47 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $44.35 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.16 earnings per share. Expensify’s quarterly revenue was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Expensify, Inc. will post -0.06 EPS for the current year.

About Expensify

(Get Rating)

Expensify, Inc provides a cloud-based expense management software platform to individuals, small businesses, and corporations in the United States and internationally. The company's platform enables users to manage corporate cards, pay bills, generate invoices, collect payments, and book travel.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EXFY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Expensify, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXFY – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Expensify Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Expensify and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.